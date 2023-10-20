MFM are champions of 2023 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League

The MFM Women Basketball Club yesterday defeated Nigeria Customs Women’s Basketball Club to emerge the champions of the 2023 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League. It…

The MFM Women Basketball Club yesterday defeated Nigeria Customs Women’s Basketball Club to emerge the champions of the 2023 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League.

It will be recalled that MFM were losing finalists last year after they were piped to the title by Air Warriors.

However, it was a different story yesterday as the Church girls stood firm to emerge champions at the expense of the Nigerian Customs ladies.

In a tense match that ended in overtime, MFM at one point threw away a 12 points lead to end 58-58 points in regulation time.

The Pastor Olukoya girls then held their nerves to emerge winners with 64-60 points in overtime for their first title.

Meanwhile, the sponsor of the Women’s Premier Basketball League, Zenith Bank, yesterday agreed to add the national Division One to the league they will be sponsoring in the country beginning from 2024.

This was disclosed by the president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Engineer Musa Kida, during the halftime of the match between Nigerian Customs and MFM.

The NBBF president expressed his appreciation to Zenith Bank for accepting to sponsor the Division One league.

He said “It is with great pleasure for me to announce that Zenith Bank Plc has decided to bankroll the Division 1 league for women in Nigeria.

“It is a way of further going to the grassroots to get players for the elite division. It’s a welcome development for the growth of women basketball in Nigeria.”

The Executive Director, Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Temitope Fasoranti, said adding the Division 1 league to the elite division the financial institution is already sponsoring is in line with their corporate values.

“We have continued to invest in youth development, invest in women, invest in sports because all these drive the spirit of entrepreneurship in our youths, our women and sports generally,” he said.

It will be recalled that the final 4 of the 2023 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League dunked-off on Tuesday, October 17 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium Surulere in Lagos.

The quartet of Nigeria Customs, MFM, Air Warriors and debutants Bayelsa Whales were the four teams that qualified for the finals from the Atlantic and Savannah Conferences.

