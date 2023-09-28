N/Assembly’s budget stagnant for 13yrs – Speaker Abbas

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has disclosed that the annual budget of the National Assembly has been stagnant since 2010 despite…

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has disclosed that the annual budget of the National Assembly has been stagnant since 2010 despite inflation and attendant consequences.

Abbas, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, spoke when he received a delegation from the African Business Roundtable in Abuja yesterday.

He said, “Our budget has been stagnant for 13 years, but our expenditure has gone up within the period. In fact, at some points, the National Assembly budget came down from what it used to be in 2011,” he told the delegation led by the Executive Director (West Africa), Dotun Ajayi

He said the 10th House had created over 60 parliamentary friendship committees to enhance the relationship between the House and other parliaments across the world.”

Earlier, Ajayi said: “We’re proposing an engagement between you and your members for a partnership between you and the EU as well as the French parliament.”

