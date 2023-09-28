Subsidy: LP backs NLC, TUC on strike

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) says it is in support of any legitimate means to be deployed by Nigerian workers to press for…

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) says it is in support of any legitimate means to be deployed by Nigerian workers to press for better generations.

The party, in a statement yesterday by its national publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said it supported the resolution of the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress to embark on an indefinite strike slated to commence on October 3.

The statement read in part, “Daily, Nigerians are subjected to harsh economic realities where the inflation rate is nearing 30 percent, where a dollar is sold above N1000, and where par-capital income has depreciated. Many families are withdrawing their wards from schools over a hike in school fees, while criminal activities are surging daily.

“We think that the Nigerian workers have shown enough patience and understanding. We are also using this medium to inform all our members and supporters to stock their homes with their necessary needs ahead of a long-drawn mass action until victory is ascertained.”

