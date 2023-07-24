Muslim Community urges Adeleke to recognize Shariah Law in Osun 

The Osun State Muslim Community (OSMC) has called on the State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke to recognize the Islamic Personal Laws system known as Shariah…

The Osun State Muslim Community (OSMC) has called on the State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke to recognize the Islamic Personal Laws system known as Shariah in the state.

The President of OSMC, Alhaji Mustafa Olawuyi made the call during the 1445 new Hijrah Islamic year celebration in Osogbo, the state capital.

Muslims in the state thronged the Osogbo City Stadium for the celebration where school children and students of Islamic schools participated in a match pass parade.

Governor Adeleke was represented at the event by his Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr BT Salam. Traditional rulers and dignitaries in the state also grace the occasion.

Olawuyi urged Adeleke to recognize Shariah Law in the state in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which guarantees freedom of religion without prejudice.

He also called on the governor to urgently recruit Arabic and Islamic teachers into all public schools across the state, saying that the current number of teachers in the schools falls well below the required number.

The OSMC President also urged the state government and the Federal Government to revive all dormant industries in the state, such as the Steel Rolling Mills, Machine Tools Industry in Osogbo and the Cocoa Industry in Ede.

Olawuyi said these efforts will provide employment opportunities for youths and boost the economy of the state.

He appealed to the state government to address the concern of the residents on the health hazards arising from emissions from the iron and steel recycling factories in Ikirun and Ile-Ife.

The Muslim leader said these industries have caused unnecessary deaths and infections of hepatitis diseases among the workers and residents.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...