11 killed as roof of school gym collapses in China

Eleven people were killed when the roof of a school gym collapsed in North-East China, local media reported on Monday. All 15 people who were…

Eleven people were killed when the roof of a school gym collapsed in North-East China, local media reported on Monday.

All 15 people who were known to be inside the building had been accounted for.

The accident occurred on Sunday in the city of Qiqihar in north-east China’s Heilongjiang province.

It was gathered that rescue work is still underway.

Cultists raid Lagos community, kill police inspector

How pregnant woman, 3 kids, others died in Ondo tanker explosion

According to the report, initial investigations revealed that workers had illegally stored perlite rock on the roof of the sports hall.

When it rained, the material became saturated with water and gained weight, which probably led to the collapse of the roof. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...