Kano Gov’ship: NNPP closes case without witness as trial ends

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the third respondent in the ongoing Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, has closed its case without calling any witness as the trial came to an end.

Daily Trust reported that the petitioner, the APC, is challenging Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for declaring Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP winner of the election conducted on March 18, 2023.

The petitioner is also asking the tribunal to declare that the NNPP has no candidate as Yusuf was not in the register of voters submitted to INEC at the time of the election.

The respondents are INEC, Yusuf and the NNPP.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, counsel to the third respondent, Tijjani Yahaya told the court that, “we had wanted to call a witness, however, following a careful review of evidence that has so far been laid before this court, the witnesses called by the petitioner, also review of evidence by the sole witness of the second respondent, we did not see the need for us to present any witness.

“In the case of the third respondent, we pray to close the case without calling any witness.”

Counsel for the petitioner, Professor Sam Erugo, that of first respondent (INEC), Emmanuel Osayomi and the second respondent’s counsel, Eyitayo Fatigun did not object to the request.

The three-man panel led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay thanked all parties for good conduct, cooperation and show of professionalism during the trial.

She, however, ordered the parties involved to file in their written addresses by 15th of August. She said there would be no entertainment of any excuse, insisting that the court would reject any attempt by parties to seek extension of time.

She adjourned the matter to August 15 for filing of final written addresses and August 21 for adoption.