Mourinho slammed with four-match ban for insulting referee

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has banned AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, for four matches. This comes following his outburst at English referee…

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has banned AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, for four matches.

This comes following his outburst at English referee Anthony Taylor during and after the Europa League final.

Roma were defeated on penalties in the final of the Europa League against Sevilla, ending Mourinho’s 100 percent record in European finals.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager was incensed during the game and was booked for confronting the match official after he noticed a string of calls that went against his team.

UEFA launch probe into Barcelona refereeing scandal

Burna Boy to headline 2023 UEFA Champions League final

After the game, Mourinho confronted Taylor in the parking lot of the Puskas Arena, and was captured by cameras yelling expletives in the referee’s direction.

The English referee and his family were later attacked by a mob of angry fans while leaving Budapest airport the next day.

The suspension means the Portuguese will miss four Europa League group-stage games next season.

It is unknown whether the punishment is a touchline or stadium ban.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body handed the Serie A club a series of punishments.

However, Mourinho was singled out for ‘directing abusive language at a match official’.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...