Burna Boy to headline 2023 UEFA Champions League final

Grammy Award-winning singer, Burna Boy, has been selected to co-headline the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show on Sunday.

UEFA said in a statement that Burna Boy would bring his energy and signature soulful vibes of afrobeats to millions of fans before the biggest club fixture in football gets underway.

It said the UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show would unite music, sport and culture through a show-stopping performance, adding that other co-headliners will be announced in due course.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director, said, “The UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show is a significant part of our joint efforts with Pepsi, providing an incredible opportunity to reach new and younger audiences with some of the biggest names and rising stars in music.

“We’re excited to showcase a line-up of talented artists at this season’s final in Istanbul in what is sure to be an energetic and memorable performance.”

Speaking on the development, Burna Boy expressed his excitement to be performing at the show. He said, “As a huge football fan myself, I know it doesn’t get any bigger than the UEFA Champions League! That’s why I’m so excited to be performing on the Pepsi stage at this year’s final.

“Music and football are the ultimate combination, so you already know I’ll be bringing the vibes and making magic in Istanbul. The world isn’t ready for what we have in store!”