Mother of 8 delivers triplets, gets Kebbi gov’s wife’s support

A mother of eight, Fadimatu Aliyu Labbo, on Friday delivered triplets, all boys at a home in Zauro, outskirts of Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.…

A mother of eight, Fadimatu Aliyu Labbo, on Friday delivered triplets, all boys at a home in Zauro, outskirts of Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

According to the matron of Fati-Lami Maternity Complex of Sir Yahaya Specialists Hospital, Mrs Felicia Paul, the mother of eight was bleeding profusely after delivering the triplets at home. She was rushed to the hospital where she was stabilized.

She charged women to always ensure they deliver at the hospital because it is dangerous for them to do so at home without medical personnel’s support.

Meanwhile, the governor’s wife, Hajiya Zainab Nasare, has delivered food items and cash to the Labbo Zauro’s family as support.

Delivering the items, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, Hajiya Sani Udu, said the items and cash are the assistance and support from the governor’s wife as part of her commitment to women issues in the state.

The father of the triplets, Malam Aliyu Labbo Zauro, said he was excited over the coming of the babies and support from the government.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...