Why organisations should priortise mental health in workplaces – Pension operators

The Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenoP) has emphasised the need for corporate organisations to prioritise mental health in their workplaces. The association…

The Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenoP) has emphasised the need for corporate organisations to prioritise mental health in their workplaces.

The association made the call during a webinar it organized, with the title, “Mental Health, Managing Stress and Depression” to educate professionals within the pension industry on leveraging mental health for lasting change.

Oguche Agudah, the chief executive officer of PenOp emphasised the need for managers and business leaders to always look out for the total wellbeing of their subordinates and employees.

“The overall aim of the session is to equip pension professionals with the knowledge and tools to manage stress and achieve a healthy work-life balance,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr Gbenga Adebayo, who is the chief executive officer of Living Health International, a health and wellness solutions company in Nigeria, said organisations and individuals should start developing wellness and resilience plans to safeguard mental health.

Adebayo further urged organisations to create a safe space for individuals to openly discuss their mental state and stress as a crucial step towards supporting employees’ mental health.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...