Emefiele: Ex-NBA president, activists urge SSS to comply with court orders

A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Joseph Daudu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and human rights lawyers and institutions, have called…

A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Joseph Daudu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and human rights lawyers and institutions, have called on government agencies to adhere to the principle of the rule of law in handling issues related to the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Similarly, human rights lawyers, Maxwel Opara, Inibehie Effiong, Abdulazeez Tijani and Anthnoy Akpua, and human rights activists, the Centre for Social Justice and Accountability (CSJA), have asked the Department of State Security Service (SSS) to comply with the latest court orders on the Emefiele case.

The State Security Service (SSS) had on Thursday filed a two-count charge bordering on illegal possession of firearms and live ammunition, which it stated was in compliance with the order of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, directing his arraignment or release.

In the charges filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos, the SSS accused Emefiele of being found in possession of one single barrel shotgun (JOJEFF Magnum 8371) without licence.

In a reaction on Saturday, Daudu said he did not think President Bola Tinubu would like to begin his administration on the basis of disobeying court orders, being in the forefront of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) struggle against military governments.

“Now that power is in his hands, we will see whether he would obey court orders,” he said.

In his view, Maxwell Opara said the government must not create the impression that they are above the law, warning that matters like that of Emefiele could shape the way the international business community would deal with Nigeria.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...