Medical students on boat cruise drown in Calabar

Three of 14 medical students from different medical schools in Nigeria have drowned in waterways in Calabar, Cross River State, while having a boat cruise.

It was learnt that divers from the Nigerian Navy were able to rescue 11 of them after the boat capsized Saturday afternoon.

The students were said to have converged on Medical School Calabar for the 2023 Nigeria Medical Association Health Week.

An official of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Cross River State chapter who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

He said the three drowned students were from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and University of Uyo.

He said, “The 2023 Nigeria Medical Association Health Week and the Medical School in Calabar is hosting this year’s health week. Students across medical schools in Nigeria came to Calabar just to have their annual health week.

“As part of their social activities, the plan was to go to Marina Resort and visit the Slave History Museum. Some of the students decided to go on a boat cruise. The boat capsized when they were about to move to Tinapa.

“There were 14 persons including the driver of the boat on board. Eleven of them came out safely while three of them – two from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and one from University of Uyo – drowned.

“The navy haa been trying to see how they can retrieve their bodies. They told us to come tomorrow (Sunday) perhaps the bodies would have floated by then.”

The boat was reportedly derailed by high waves as soon as it left the Marina Resort jetty.

“The boat capsized due to the high wave on the Calabar Channel and the 14 passengers, including the driver were involved.

“Fortunately, the Nigerian Navy patrol teams were nearby so their divers were able to rescue 11,” a source from the Nigerian Navy Ship Victory said.

