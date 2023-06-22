Dollar videos: Reinstated Kano anti-graft czar vows to reopen probe against Ganduje

Newly reinstated chairman of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magajin Rimin Gado, has pledged...

Newly reinstated chairman of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magajin Rimin-Gado, has pledged to reopen the investigation against former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on some controversial videos.

Daily Nigerian, an online publication, had released some videos of Ganduje allegedly collecting kickbacks from contractors.

The ex-Governor had denied the allegation, saying the videos were doctored.

But speaking on Trust TV’s Daily Politics, Rimin-Gado, who was removed by Ganduje after some altercation, but was reinstated by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, said the probe was necessary.

Reminded of what he said on the dollar videos in a previous interview, Rimin-Gado said, “I mean every word I said when I was in office. We opened an investigation but there were certain limitations then because he was the incumbent governor.

“Every incumbent governor, deputy governor or president has immunity. Now that limit is no more. The commission will do what is necessary.”

He also spoke on a wide range of issues, denying that he was used to remove Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir.

He also defended some policies of the incumbent governor.

