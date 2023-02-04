MediaTrustDebate: Kano NNPP guber candidate absent

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abba Kabir Yusuf is not attending the Media Trust Gubernatorial Debate for governorship candidates in…

According to his campaign Director, publicity, Hisham Habib, the NNPP candidate will was absent because of circumstances beyond his control.

“He wanted to join the debate but sadly, he was overcome by circumstances beyond his control,” Habib said.

The debate moderator, who is also the chairman of the organising committee, Dr. Suleiman Suleiman, said Abba had sent a last minute message that he would be absent because he was attending an important meeting outside the country.

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Muhammad Sani Abacha, that of the Labour Party (LP), Bashir I Bashir and Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have since arrived at the Bayero University, Kano, the venue of the debate organised by Media Trust – the publisher of Daily Trust, Aminiya and Trust TV.