#MediaTrustDebate: Why Kano People should elect me – APC’s Gawuna

Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has said he has the requisite experience to govern the state.

He said this while introducing himself at the ongoing Media Trust gubernatorial debate in Kano.

He said, “With the experience I have gathered in both public and political sector, where I rouse from Local Government Chairman to deputy governor of Kano state, I’m humble enough to said that I have the requisite experience to govern the state.

“But I am here to serve people of Kano state by their choice,” he said.

Gawuna earlier appreciated the Media Trust for organising the debate in English language, which is the first of its kind in history.

