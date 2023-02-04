PHOTOS: Media Trust Debate for Kano guber candidates begins

The Media Trust Gubernatorial Debate organised for four leading governorship candidates in the state has begun. The candidates are Muhammad Sani Abacha of the Peoples…

The Media Trust Gubernatorial Debate organised for four leading governorship candidates in the state has begun.

The candidates are Muhammad Sani Abacha of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party and Engr. Bashir Ishak Bashir of the Labour Party.

The debate, organized for the candidates to address the general public on their manifestos, is holding at the Bayero University Kano (BUK).