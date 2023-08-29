Media Trust holds career talks with ABU students on practical journalism

Media Trust Group, publishers of Daily Trust newspapers and owners of Trust TV, yesterday organised a career talk on “Practical Journalism and Job Rudiments in…

Media Trust Group, publishers of Daily Trust newspapers and owners of Trust TV, yesterday organised a career talk on “Practical Journalism and Job Rudiments in an Ever-growing Multi-media Industry.”

The event held at the Post Graduate School of ABU Zaria was well attended by students and staff of the Department of Mass Communication of the university.

Naziru Mikailu, Group Executive Director, Digital and Editorial, said the programme was part of the company’s initiative to encourage students on their chosen career and “catch them young” to fit into the global challenges of modern media industries.

He said the Media Trust Group as an ever growing multi-media industry has the social responsibility of grooming young students of journalism for subsequent enrollment into the mainstream media practice.

He said the initiative will motivate mass communication students across the country to strive harder to meet the industry’s requirements.

“Those of you aspiring to become practicing journalists will have the opportunity to do so in Media Trust as long as you strive to meet the laid down requirements.

“Media Trust has vast opportunities for you which you can leverage on. It is a multi-faceted media industry with print, radio and television arms,” he said.

The Group General Manager, Human Resource (HR) and Management Services, Hajiya Hadiza Ibrahim Bala, said the company had an initiative where students who excelled with first class grade were absorbed for employment.

“This has been a policy by the board of the company for a very long time and students can grab this opportunity once they are qualified,” she said.

She also explained that apart from the first class students, the company equally recruits those with experience and special skills such as digital knowledge.

Also speaking, the Chief Operating Officer of Trust Radio, Muhammad Kabir Muhammad urged the students to practice, learn, develop requisite skills to ease their entrance into the media industry.

He added that the new Abuja-based FM radio station is coming on board with innovative and unique programmes that will appeal to its listeners.

Earlier, Shamsuddeen Mohammed, Dean, Faculty of Social Science in the university, while expressing gratitude to the Media Trust Group for providing practical training to the students, urged other media organisations to emulate the gesture.

Adama Adamu, the Head of Department, Mass Communication, ABU Zaria acknowledged the impactful knowledge acquired by the students and called for more of such training by the media industry.

She noted that the company had remained famous for credible and accurate reportage which had become a great symbol of objectivity across the nation and beyond.

She expressed hope that a more robust partnership would be rolled out between the department and the Media Trust Group to enjoy more benefits.

Highlight of the occasion included the presentation of “Campus Herald newspaper” edited and published by final year students of the institution to the group executive director, digital and editorial.

