Media Trust appoints Mudashir as Deputy General Editor

The Board of Directors of Media Trust Group, owners of Daily Trust and Aminiya newspapers, Trust TV and Radio, has appointed Ismail Mudashir as Deputy…

The Board of Directors of Media Trust Group, owners of Daily Trust and Aminiya newspapers, Trust TV and Radio, has appointed Ismail Mudashir as Deputy General Editor.

The appointment was approved at the 84th meeting of the board held on February 21-22 in Abuja.

Mudashir joined the company in 2009.

In a statement, the Group Executive Director, Digital and Editorial, of Media Trust Group, Naziru Mikailu, said the board confirmed Mudashir’s appointment as substantive Deputy General Editor for the Daily Trust titles.

APC NWC ratifies Tinubu’s candidates, Akpabio, Barau, for Senate

Senate Presidency: Yari adamant, as Akpabio/Barau secure ‘61 signatures’

“Mudashir has been performing this role in an acting capacity tirelessly for the last few months.

“He has also been leading our election and major political coverage very well, obtaining multiple exclusive stories that set us far apart from our competitors.

“The management appreciates his efforts, particularly in mentoring young reporters and supporting other editors. We hope our multiplatform newsroom will continue to benefit from his contacts and experience,” he said.

Until his appointment, Mudashir was the group politics editor, a position he occupied since September 2019 when he was redeployed from the State House, Abuja.

He was the head of the National Assembly team of the media group between 2015 and 2018.

Before covering the parliament, he was the regional editor (Kano) from 2013 to 2015, leading the company’s team in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states.

In 2012, he was appointed the Kaduna Bureau Chief, three years after joining the MTG as a senior reporter. In between, he covered Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

His two-decade journalism career started in 2003 with the New Nigerian Newspapers (NNN), Kaduna.

Mudashir studied Mass Communication at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State; Kaduna Polytechnic; Bayero University Kano and Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi, India, for his undergraduate and postgraduate studies.