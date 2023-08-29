Obaseki disbands Shaibu’s media crew

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki yesterday disbanded the media crew attached to the Office of the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu. Obaseki and Shaibu had been…

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki yesterday disbanded the media crew attached to the Office of the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

Obaseki and Shaibu had been at odds for some weeks. The latter had petitioned a Federal High Court in Abuja for an order to halt alleged plans for his impeachment by the governor and state assembly.

The governor had expressed surprise at Shaibu’s behaviour and charged him with a “coup attempt”.

A statement yesterday by the state’s Commissioner for Communication and Orientation said Obaseki directed that the ministry to take charge of media coverage of activities of the deputy governor’s office.

The statement said the directive followed the “ugly and unfortunate incident that happened during the colloquium held to mark the 60th anniversary of Midwest Referendum held at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Soundstage where some journalists claimed to be the deputy governor’s crew attempted to force their way into the hall where the governor and other invited dignitaries were already seated.

“This act was contrary to the accreditation protocol that had been established for media coverage of the event”.

The statement said the orchestrated and stage-managed walkout and disruption is highly regrettable.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...