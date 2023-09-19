Mechanic shot dead in FCT

Gunmen have shot dead a motor mechanic, Saleem Salihu, in Abaji Area Council of the FCT. A family member of the deceased, simply identified as…

Gunmen have shot dead a motor mechanic, Saleem Salihu, in Abaji Area Council of the FCT.

A family member of the deceased, simply identified as Shuaibu, said the incident happened around 9pm on Saturday behind Bulet Construction Company’s yard in Naharati along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

He said the mechanic was invited to repair a vehicle and that he drove to the scene, but that immediately he arrived he was shot dead.

He further said, “It was when he didn’t return home early that we went to his workshop to check for him. We were told that someone called him on phone to come and repair a car behind Bullet Construction’s yard.”

He explained that the family waited till 10pm before they mobilised vigilantes to the scene and met him in the pool of his blood, and that they immediately alerted the police.

He added that killers went away with the mechanic’s phone.

There was no response from the spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Adeh Josephine, over the incident.

