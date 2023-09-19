Osun sinks 3 boreholes for farmers

The Osun State Community and Social Development Agency (CDSA) has sunk three boreholes for farmers in the Ago Owu Farm Settlement in Ayedaade LGA. The…

The Osun State Community and Social Development Agency (CDSA) has sunk three boreholes for farmers in the Ago Owu Farm Settlement in Ayedaade LGA.

The General Manager (GM) of CSDA, Mrs Funmi Abokede, explained that the initiative was aimed at addressing water scarcity in the community to prevent illnesses and waterborne diseases.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, Alhaji Nurudeen Emiloju said that Governor Ademola Adeleke’s goal was to broaden public access to amenities for the well-being of the people of the state.

The President of the Ago Owu Farm Settlement, Solomon Oladunsi Ojo, who said the boreholes had brought water scarcity in the community to an end, expressed gratitude to the state government.

