Maulud: Speaker, govs, CAN, preach unity, peaceful coexistence

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and governors have called for mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud.

This as the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and all Muslim compatriots across Nigeria.

Okoh, in a felicitation message, said “We must persist in promoting mutual respect, understanding, and peaceful coexistence among all religious communities.”

The Speaker, in a statement by his media aide, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, urged Islamic adherents to emulate Prophet Muhammad (SAW), noting that his life and teachings will continue to inspire more generations to come.

He enjoined Muslims and all Nigerians to imbibe virtues of charity, forgiveness, honesty and patriotism as exemplified by the holy prophet.

Gombe, Benue, Yobe govs

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in a statement, emphasised the importance of embodying the values of tolerance, humility, modesty, and generosity, all of which were exemplified by the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, urged the faithful to shun ethnic, political, and religious differences and work towards building a safer and better Benue and Nigeria in general.

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, in his own message, urged Muslims to support the less privileged as it was the moral character of our beloved prophet (SAW).

“Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was a messenger of peace, who enjoined us to live in peace. We must therefore emulate his life and spread his teachings in our relationship with each other,” the governor advised.

Bauchi

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, appealed for continued support and cooperation in order to sustain and improve on the existing peaceful atmosphere in the State,” he said.

Kaduna, Kwara, Ogun, Edo govs sue for unity

Kaduna State governor, Malam Uba Sani, pledged that his leadership would actively promote interfaith dialogue and support the state’s peace commission in resolving long-standing conflicts.

According to him, Maulud offers an opportunity to embrace the values of the Holy Prophet Mohammed, fostering healing and economic recovery in affected communities.

Also, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State called on the Muslim faithful in Kwara State and all over the country to promote peace and unity within the community and among the entire populace.

At an event to commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Maulud in Ilorin, the state capital, urged citizens to work in line with our shared destiny and exemplary values.

In his keynote address, the Grand Kadi, Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen, advised the people to live within their means and be patient as the country matches through a new economic phase with the removal of fuel subsidies.

In his own message, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State urged Muslims across the country to offer prayers for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

The Grand Mufti of Ijẹbu-Igbo in Ogun State, Dr Rafee’ Owonla AL-Ijẹbuwi, urged Muslims to use the occasion to enlighten themselves on the exemplary life of Prophet Muhammad by reading books on his biography.

“I will also suggest to them to choose reading through the book of Michael Hart: The 100 Most Influential Persons In History where he ranked our Prophet as No 1,” he said.

Also, the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, said “Despite our religious, tribal, ethnic and political affiliations, the prophet’s message of peace and good neighbourliness should motivate us all to work together towards building a strong, united and prosperous Nigeria.

PDP

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, called on those holding sensitive public offices and whose decisions are central to the entrenchment of justice, equity and the rule of law to use the occasion to imbibe the fear of God in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet, as this is the only way to guarantee peace and stability in the polity.

