DSS creates new directorate, appoints Afunaya as pioneer director

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday announced the creation of a new directorate to supervise its citizens and public engagement.
It was named Directorate of Public Relations and Strategic Communications.
The spokesman of the Service, Peter Afunanya, was appointed to head the directorate.
Afunanya said the development was part of DSS Director-General Bichi’s efforts to engage with citizens and the public as well as promote democratic governance, transparency and accountability.
He said the DSS was keen in its efforts to sustain its engagement with citizens and the public at large as well as deepen democratic governance, transparency and accountability, hence the reason behind establishment of a new directorate.