DSS creates new directorate, appoints Afunaya as pioneer director

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday announced the creation of a new directorate to supervise its citizens and public engagement. It was named Directorate…

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday announced the creation of a new directorate to supervise its citizens and public engagement.

It was named Directorate of Public Relations and Strategic Communications.

The spokesman of the Service, Peter Afunanya, was appointed to head the directorate.

Afunanya said the development was part of DSS Director-General Bichi’s efforts to engage with citizens and the public as well as promote democratic governance, transparency and accountability.

N/Assembly’s budget stagnant for 13yrs – Speaker Abbas

The Mohbad mystery: Justice, scandal and questions unanswered

He said the DSS was keen in its efforts to sustain its engagement with citizens and the public at large as well as deepen democratic governance, transparency and accountability, hence the reason behind establishment of a new directorate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...