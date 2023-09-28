7 killed, 9 injured in Zangon Kataf, 1 other in Kaduna town attacks

Gunmen Tuesday night attacked Takanai Gora community in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing six and injuring six others. Residents said the…

Gunmen Tuesday night attacked Takanai Gora community in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing six and injuring six others.

Residents said the attackers stormed the community around 8:30pm.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Chairman of Zangon Kataf, Yabo Chris Ephraim, in a statement made available to Daily Trust, said the six killed were buried Wednesday morning in the presence of the local government chairman, Francis Sani.

He said the chairman who condemned the attack also appealed to the community for calm and urged all the inhabitants to shun the needless path of violence and embrace peace.

Those killed, according to Ephraim, are Sarah Adamu, Rejoice Adamu, Enoch Adamu, Juan Aminu, Salomi Aminu and Meshak Aminu.

He added that those Injured include Kubai Adamu, Judith Adamu, Abigail Adamu, Dennis Joseph, Grace Bitrus and Adamu Ibrahim.

One other person was killed and three others injured in an attack on Kwankwami village, Gadar Gayan, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Daily Trust gathered that the attackers also kidnapped one other person simply identified as Mukailu.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, promised to call the reporter back after finding out more details about the incident but had yet to do so at the time of filing this report.

