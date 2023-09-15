Man raises alarm over manhood ‘disappearance’ after handshake in FCT

A man, identified simply as Sadiq, has raised alarm claiming that his manhood disappeared after he had a handshake with a commercial bus driver in…

A man, identified simply as Sadiq, has raised alarm claiming that his manhood disappeared after he had a handshake with a commercial bus driver in Abaji Area Council of the FCT.

A witness, Salihu Ibrahim, who said the incident happened around 4pm at the Sabon-Tasha Garage in Abaji town, explained that a bus driver, identified simply as Godwin, stopped to buy drinks and that before then he exchanged pleasantries with Sadiq through a handshake.

Ibrahim said, “I was seated in front of a shop when the bus driver came out and shook hands with the man and asked him where he could get a shop to buy wine. So, it was immediately after the handshake that the man complained that his body was doing him somehow.”

He said that after Sadiq discovered that his manhood had “disappeared” he raised alarm following which some people went after the driver, manhandled him, adding that some people rescued him and took him to the police command in the area and the “victim” rushed to the hospital in order to ascertain if his manhood was truly missing.

Our correspondent who visited the police command saw a crowd in front of the gate demanding that the suspect be handed over to them to deal with.

A police officer at the command, who preferred anonymity, told our correspondent that the suspect, who drove an 18-seater bus with registration number: XH 894 BDG, loaded with passengers from Zuba heading to Auchi, Edo State, confessed to stealing the victim’s manhood, but that he had returned the manhood back to the victim.

He further said, “We went to the hospital to meet with the victim and he said his manhood had been returned, but we will keep the suspect until the victim recovers fully before he will be charged to court.”

There was no response from the spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Adeh Josephine, over the incident.

