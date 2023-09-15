Nigeria, Cuba to deepen relations

Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed the desire of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to deepen bilateral relations with the Republic of Cuba ahead of the…

Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed the desire of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to deepen bilateral relations with the Republic of Cuba ahead of the G77+China Leaders’ Summit starting today.

He stated this on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Vice President of Cuba, Salvador Valdes Mesa, at the Palace De Revolution in Havana.

Shettima traced the history of relations between Nigeria, Africa and Cuba, especially its support for Southern Africa, noting that, “We hold Cuba in high esteem, especially your commitment to us in Africa.”

While commending the relationship between the two countries, Shettima reiterated the need to re-commit to future relations, saying, “Our relationship has been very excellent over the years and this relation needs to be strengthened and up scaled.

“This is why I came with the Minister of Agriculture, and that of science, technology and innovation to explore future areas of partnership.”

Shettima, in a statement by Olusola Abiola, Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, stressed the need to explore opportunities in science, technology and innovation, as well as agriculture.

He delivered a special message to the President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, from President Tinubu, assuring him of Tinubu’s commitment to deepen their mutual relation.

In his own remarks, Mr Mesa was full of praise for Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa and the world.

He said Cuba took its relations with Nigeria very seriously, noting that the support to Africa in past decades was due to the fact that Cuba considered itself an African state.

He expressed his country’s readiness to explore new areas of collaboration with Nigeria in such sectors such as health, biodiversity and agriculture.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...