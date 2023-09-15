New Soun Of Ogbomoso completes traditional rites, enters palace

The newly-installed Oba Afolabi Olaoye on Thursday entered the palace in Ogbomoso to begin his reign. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this…

The newly-installed Oba Afolabi Olaoye on Thursday entered the palace in Ogbomoso to begin his reign.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was after he performed the final series of traditional rites to become the 30th Soun of Ogbomoso land.

The rites marked the end of the compulsory seven-day seclusion for the new traditional ruler, who visited some historical compounds in the town.

Clad in a golden agbada with a white royal cap and a pair of black shoes, Oba Olaoye held the white horsewhip.

The whip was given to him at the “Abata” shrine, where all the past Soun of Ogbomoso were laid to rest.

On arrival at the back gate of the palace, he performed a rite while surrounded by the kingmakers and other subjects.

An indigene, who is familiar with the traditions of Ogbomoso and who spoke with NAN on condition of anonymity, said the ritual was to ensure a peaceful and long reign.

The new Soun later danced to several traditional local tunes provided by drummers for some minutes, before proceeding to other rites inside the palace.

High Chief Sobalaje Otolorin, the Areago of Ogbomoso land, led other kingmakers to perform the installation.

He proclaimed Olaoye as “His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, the Orumogege III and the 30th Soun of Ogbomoso”.

Addressing the crowd, the new Soun of Ogbomoso land, thanked everyone for their love and support and assured them that a new light was set to shine on the town.

He pleaded with all sons and daughters, both at home and in the diaspora, to return home and contribute their quota to the development of the town.

The high point of the brief ceremony at the palace was the prayer sessions by representatives of the major religions in the town.

NAN reports that Olaoye was selected by the kingmakers as the new Soun of Ogbomoso in the early hours of penultimate Friday.

On Saturday, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, approved his selection to become one of the first-class traditional rulers in the state.

The stool has been vacant since Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi, Ajagungbade III, joined his ancestors on Dec. 12, 2021.

Thursday’s ceremony was attended by the Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Rashid Akanbi. (NAN)

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...