Ogun: 2 killed as kidnappers engage police in gun duel

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have neutralised two gunmen suspected to be kidnappers. The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, said the two were…

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have neutralised two gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, said the two were neutralised when detectives from Owode Egba Division, in collaboration with hunters, engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel in Fere village, Owode-Egba in Obafemi Owode LGA.

Alamutu disclosed that the police had set out to foil a kidnap attempt on one Mr Busari Azeez.

He explained that the armed kidnappers, who were six in number, emerged from the bush “and forcefully halted the victim’s car at gunpoint.

“The kidnappers opened his car door with the intent to whisk him away, but he summoned courage by reversing his car with a high speed to flee the scene.”

He was said to have jumped out of his car and ran into a bush.

The commissioner further said, “Consequently, detectives from Owode-Egba Division and local hunters combed the bush for hours and eventually engaged the kidnappers and were able to neutralise two amongst them.”

The police boss added that the corpses of the kidnappers were deposited at the OOUTH Sagamu morgue, assuring that, “Efforts are on top gear to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...