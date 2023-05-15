Man axes mother to death in Rivers for refusing him money for drugs

A middle age man, Owate Bode, has reportedly axed his mother to death at Eleme, Rivers State, over her refusal to give him money to…

A middle age man, Owate Bode, has reportedly axed his mother to death at Eleme, Rivers State, over her refusal to give him money to buy illicit drugs.

Community sources informed our reporter that the suspect, who is said to be a drug addict had approached the mother asking for N10,000 with which to buy drugs.

“The mother’s refusal incurred the wrath of the suspect who used an axe to hit the deceased on the head. The deceased died on the spot,” a community source said.

The spokeswoman of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe Koko, confirmed the incident.

She said the suspect was in police custody and had confessed to the crime.