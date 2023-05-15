Boy fakes kidnap to get N20m from parents

The police in Delta State have arrested a 17-year-old boy, Ade Segun, for feigning his own kidnapping and demanding N20 million from his parents…

The police in Delta State have arrested a 17-year-old boy, Ade Segun, for feigning his own kidnapping and demanding N20 million from his parents in Warri.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this to newsmen in Asaba, said two of the suspect’s accomplices, simply identified as Precious and Nonso, were also arrested.

Edafe explained that the boy arranged his own kidnapping along with his friends to defraud his parents of N20m on May 9, 2023.

He explained that, “Precious and Nonso called Ade’s parents and demanded the sum of N20m ransom. The parents reported the matter at the police station in Warri, where a woman police played along, pretending to want to pay the ransom money. When the undercover policemen got to the location, they ambushed and one of them, Precious, came to pick the money. He was rounded up and arrested. He took the police to the hideout where Ade and his other friends were arrested and confessed that it was all planned.”