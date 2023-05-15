Troops uncover arms cache in ISWAP’s underground armoury

The troops of the 21 Armoured Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army, have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition belonging to…

The troops of the 21 Armoured Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army, have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition belonging to the fighters of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

A source told Daily Trust that the troop discovered the cache in a massive armoury on Saturday during their counter-terrorists operation in Ukuba camp on the fringes of Bama LGA of the state.

Corroborating the report, Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region, said the large quantities of weapons were discovered in hidden dug pits concealed by the terrorists.

Makama said several variants of Rocket Propelled Grenade Tubes, SMG Rifle, double barrel guns, 50 hand grenades bombs and 5 SMK bombs, 183 Shilka rounds, several IEDs making materials, Non electric detonators, many already prepared IEDs, and several canister bombs.

Makama said as the troops were withdrawing from the general area, one terrorist was seen and neutralised while one Ak47 rifle and other items were recovered from him.

He added that the troops successfully evacuated the arms from the scene after clearing the general area.

He listed the terrorist’s hideouts cleared recently to include Garno, Alafa, Alafa D, Garin Doctor, Njumia, Izzah, Farisu, Somalia, Ukuba, Garin Glucose, Garin Ba’aba and Bula Abu Amir.

This came nearly two weeks after the troops raided the same camp and recovered six anti-aircraft guns, four Ak 47 rifles, several quantities of IEDs making materials, a cache of magazines, and a Hilux vehicle mounted with an Anti-Aircraft Gun.