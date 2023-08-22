Man arrested for selling Indian hemp in Kano park

A young man, Rayyanu Ibrahim, popularly known as Yellow, has been arrested by the Kano State Police Command while selling Indian hemp (weed) inside the…

A young man, Rayyanu Ibrahim, popularly known as Yellow, has been arrested by the Kano State Police Command while selling Indian hemp (weed) inside the popular Mallam Kato Motor Park in the state metropolis.

The suspect was arrested by the command’s Anti-Daba Division, headed by OC Musa Gwadabe, following intelligent reports about his activities in the park.

Confessing to the crime, Rayyanu Yellow, said he had been in the business of selling cannabis in the park for over five years.

He said this is the second time that he was arrested by the police and that he had earlier repented but later returned to the illegal business.

“I was arrested and released some time ago, but today I also got arrested. I am selling inside the park and got arrested while in the act.:

“This will be my last time doing this illegal act. I will never do this again. I am calling on any other doing this to stop; it is a bad business,” he said.

However, the police said the suspect would be charged to court after the investigation.

