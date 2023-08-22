Qur’an Burning: ‘Tani Olohun’ controversial traditionalist remanded in Kwara

A popular blogger and traditionalist, Adegbola Abdulazeez, better known as ‘Tani Olohun’ has been remanded over alleged defamation and blasphemy. He was dragged to court…

A popular blogger and traditionalist, Adegbola Abdulazeez, better known as ‘Tani Olohun’ has been remanded over alleged defamation and blasphemy.

He was dragged to court on a five-count charge of alleged criminal conspiracy, insulting contempt of religious creed, criminal defamation, and inciting disturbance.

The police said the offences contravened Sections 97, 210, 392 and 114 of the Penal Code.

The Association of Proud Sons and Daughters of Ilorin Emirate petitioned the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Ebun Oluwarotimi Adelesi, over the matter.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), the accused, a resident of Malete, Ibadan, in July 2023, posted a video on YouTube wherein he “blasphemed Islam, burnt the Qur’an and defamed some Islamic scholars in Ilorin.

“You specifically mentioned Alfa Ahmad Labeeb Agbaji, the Chief Imam of Offa, Alhaji Muhideen Salman Hussein, Alfa Abdulsalam Baba Tanile Okuta-Agidi, that his father, late Mohammad-Lawal Okuta-Agidi, was an idol worshipper, fake cleric and has a shrine in Ilorin,” the FIR added.

The charge sheet also accused the suspect of “threatening to cause war in Ilorin and its environs by sending different write-ups on your social media page inviting other traditionalists to assemble in Ilorin on August 20, 2023”.

Police prosecutor, Yusuf Nasiru, urged the court to remand the accused in the correctional facility considering the charges against him and for security reasons.

Hussein Folorunsho Faagba, who represented the plaintiff (petitioners) and defence counsel, Muftau Olobi, left the bail condition to the discretionary power of the court.

Magistrate Muhammed Ibrahim who presided over the matter however ordered the remand of Tani Olohun and adjourned the case until October 5.

