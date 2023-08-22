Man accused of killing brother’s children remanded for 60 days

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has remanded a 37-year-old man, Taiwo Ishola, for killing his younger brother’s two children. The defendant, with…

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has remanded a 37-year-old man, Taiwo Ishola, for killing his younger brother’s two children.

The defendant, with no fixed address, is facing a one-count charge of murder.

The prosecutor, F.A. Oyewole, told the court that Ishola committed the offence on August 5 at about 5:30 pm at Mile 6 area of Obafe road in Abeokuta.

He alleged that the defendant killed one Promise Ishola, 9, and Testimony Ishola, 7, the sons of his younger brother, Idowu Ishola.

Oyewole also alleged that the defendant used a machete to cut the children’s heads and other parts of their bodies, leading to their death.

He explained that the defendant went to the younger brother’s house and picked them up with a motorcycle when their parents were not around.

The prosecutor added that when the parents of the deceased came back from work and noticed their children were not at home, they went searching for them.

He said the offences contravened Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

The prosecutor asked for the defendant’s remand for 60 days in the first instance at the Oba Correctional Centre pending advice from the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Esther Idowu, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Oba Correctional Centre, pending legal advice from state DPP.

She adjourned the case until October 16 for further mention.

