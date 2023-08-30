Man arrested for killing his creditor over N485, 000 debt

The police in Kebbi State have arrested one Aminu Bello for allegedly killing a man he was owing N485,000. The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State…

The police in Kebbi State have arrested one Aminu Bello for allegedly killing a man he was owing N485,000.

The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, Samuel Titus Musa, during a press briefing, said the deceased; Abdulmajid Nasiru of Almasira area of Jega area of the state had gone to collect the sum of N485,000, which Bello was owing him when the suspect lured him into a nearby bush and stabbed him to death.

He said “The deceased was stabbed with a knife on the neck. He was rushed to Aisha Muhammadu Buhari General Hospital, Jega, where a medical doctor confirmed him dead.”

He said detectives from the command apprehended the suspect while attempting to escape, adding that the suspect already confessed to the crime and would be charged to court.

