The NBC and other bodies have raised concerns over the increase in the spread of fake news and its consumption. Where do you get your…

The NBC and other bodies have raised concerns over the increase in the spread of fake news and its consumption.

Where do you get your news from and how you do verify it?

Watch as Nigerians shared their views.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...