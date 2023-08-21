Newspapers distributors congratulate Blueprint publisher on ministerial appointment

The Abuja Newspapers Distributors Association (ANDA) has congratulated the publisher of Blueprint Newspaper, Mohammed Idris, on his appointment as Minister of Information and National Orientation…

The Abuja Newspapers Distributors Association (ANDA) has congratulated the publisher of Blueprint Newspaper, Mohammed Idris, on his appointment as Minister of Information and National Orientation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The President of the association, Emmanuel Eche-Ofun John, in a statement he personally signed on Sunday, said the association was grateful to President Bola Tinubu for appointing its critical stakeholders.

John said the appointment was well-deserved and a round peg in a round hole.

He expressed optimism that the reign of Idris would bring about a total turnaround for the print media, which he said is presently facing challenges.

He specifically mentioned cancellation of monetisation policy as what the incoming minister must pursue vigorously.

He said the policy, introduced by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s government, had dealt a big blow to the newspaper industry as “Appropriated funds for newspapers and magazines in government offices are diverted and used for other purposes.”

