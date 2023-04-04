Man arrested for impersonating actor IK Ogbonna, duping US lady

A 23-year-old man, identified as Kelvin Enofe has been apprehended by personnel of the Nigerian Police Force for impersonating popular Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna. It was…

A 23-year-old man, identified as Kelvin Enofe has been apprehended by personnel of the Nigerian Police Force for impersonating popular Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna.

It was gathered that the alleged impersonator defrauded a US woman of the sum of $70,000 before the long arm of the law caught up with him.

Speaking on the incident, the actor took to his verified Instagram account, giving a stern warning to fraudsters to desist from using his name to scam people.

He said, “This is to inform the general public once again to be wary of all those who are using my name and image on social media to defraud unsuspecting innocent women in love relationship scams. One of such is the recent case of one Kelvin Enofe, a 23 years old boy who duped an American woman of over 70 thousand US dollars, but as God would have it, some private investigators came to the rescue of the lady by revealing the true identity of Kelvin Enofe.

Davido’s manager laments spending 25k on eba with 3 pieces of meat

I’m thinking of getting married for sex — Actress Juliana Olayode

“Consequent upon the said investigation, the Nigerian police went for Kelvin Enofe’s arrest, investigated the matter, and he is currently standing trial at the Igbosere Magistrate Court in Lagos Nigeria. I do this today again to let the general public know that there are a lot more of other persons claiming to be IK Ogbonna on the Internet.”(sic)

He further used the medium to announce that he would never ask for monetary favour from anyone on the Internet.

“I will never ask for monetary favour from anyone on the Internet and if you see such on social media, please report such person or persons to me on my verified social media handle. Great job from Spaurell Private Investigators Ltd and the Nig police,” Ogbonna said.

See the post below: