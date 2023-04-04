I’m thinking of getting married for sex — Actress Juliana Olayode

Nigerian actress, Juliana Olayode popularly known as Toyo Baby in the hit sitcom, Jenifa’s Dairy, has stated that she is considering getting married because of…

Nigerian actress, Juliana Olayode popularly known as Toyo Baby in the hit sitcom, Jenifa’s Dairy, has stated that she is considering getting married because of sex. The actress has in the past revealed that she is a virgin and it has not been easy for her to keep her virginity.

In a chat with media personality, Nedu, Toyo Baby stated that recently all ‘Everything in my head is screaming sex.’

The actress said, “So it is our culture and that is what we have brought to our way of life even up until now. But the fact that somebody is a virgin is not all there is to a woman, it is not what makes a woman a good woman. It is not what makes a woman great woman.

“Because some people are just virgins because they have not had the opportunity to have sex, not because they want to stay that way. While there are other people who are not virgins but they are really good people.

She continued, “We don’t know the heart of people, we don’t know why, we don’t know what is going on in their heads, we don’t go to their houses with them.

“So, we can’t particularly say this is the person who is a virgin for this good reason or this bad reason. Or this is a person who is a virgin and is doing other things besides it. Or this is why this person has lost their virginity.”

The thespian further said that her body has been ‘fighting’ her and pressuring her to break her virginity. “My body has been fighting against me like I don’t know it again. It’s getting more difficult to abstain from sex. Everything in my head is screaming sex. The way it’s going, I’m thinking of getting married for sex,” the actress said.