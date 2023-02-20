Man arraigned over bike theft

A 27-year-old man, Ibrahim Isah, has been arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti magistrates’ court over alleged theft of a motorcycle. The prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leramo,…

A 27-year-old man, Ibrahim Isah, has been arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti magistrates’ court over alleged theft of a motorcycle.

The prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant on January 12, at about 10am at Itake Farm in Ilasa-Ekiti, stole a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number: MUE 934 GB, valued at N450,000 belonging to one Fasegan Olumide.

He noted that the offence contravened Section 302(1) (a) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021 and urged court for an adjournment to enable him assemble his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendant, Mrs Adunni Olanipekun, urged the court to grant bail to her client.

The Magistrate, Mr Saka Afunso, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned to March 7.