Lack of education responsible for Nigeria’s 80% challenges

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has blamed 80 per cent of Nigeria’s challenges on the lack of access to education by the larger populace.

Ortom made the observation at the weekend in his speech during the combined convocation of four sets of graduands at the Benue State University (BSU) in Makurdi.

“There is no gainsaying that education remains the all-time solution to the myriad of challenges facing mankind. The denial of education is largely responsible for 80 per cent of the challenges we face as a country, whether it is the herders’ attack on farming communities, banditry, or Boko Haram, etc.

“The university has within the last 30 years trained students in novel programmes that have only added not values to humanity but have also grown in leaps and bounds in terms of scholarship and research, infrastructure development, social impact and collaboration,” he said.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor of BSU, Professor Tor Joe Iorapuu, said a total of 23,060 graduands in varied categories of discipline were conferred with degrees.

Iorapuu also expressed excitement at the 30th anniversary celebration of the university.