News

BUK expels 27 students for exam malpractice

The Bayero University Kano (BUK) has expelled 27 students and suspended eight others for examination malpractices.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Examinations, Admissions and Records (DEAR) of the university, Hajiya Amina Umar Abdullahi, on Sunday.

She said the action was part of the outcome of the university’s senate’s 400th meeting held on January 26, in accordance with Category 20.17 (Ai, iii, iv, v, vi, vii, x and xii) of the university’s general regulations.

