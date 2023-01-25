Man arraigned for impregnating, abandoning woman, son

A 45-year-old man, Lukman Adekoya, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ikeja magistrates’ court, Lagos, for impregnating a woman and abandoning her after she gave…

A 45-year-old man, Lukman Adekoya, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ikeja magistrates’ court, Lagos, for impregnating a woman and abandoning her after she gave birth to a son.

The prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant in 2020 impregnated one Atinuke Oshorinde and later abandoned her and their son to suffer.

He said, “He refused to supply their needs and abandoned both mother and child thereby endangering their lives.

“The defendant refused to provide accommodation for them and left them to suffer.”

He noted that the offences contravened Sections 247 (1) and 249 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, the Magistrate, Ejiro Kubeinje, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000 and adjourned the case to February 2. (NAN)