Atiku woos Delta voters, pledges to revive economy

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said he will restructure the country’s security architecture and grow the economy if…

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said he will restructure the country’s security architecture and grow the economy if voted into office.

Speaking yesterday at the party’s presidential campaign in Asaba, Delta State capital, Atiku said from 1999 to 2015, PDP grew Nigeria’s economy and made it the largest in Africa, but the All Progressives Congress (APC) destroyed it with its inept leadership.

While appreciating voters in Delta, Atiku said the oil-rich Niger Delta State had never failed the PDP since 1999 till date.

He said from his political journey, Delta State has always supported him and promised not to betray the trust of Delta and the entire Niger Delta.

“All through my political journey, Delta State has always supported me and I want to promise you that I shall not betray the trust of Delta and the entire Niger Delta.

“That is why in my modest appreciation, I chose one of you as my vice-presidential candidate and you know that a running mate is always a stepping stone.

“Therefore, it is up to you to show your support by giving Governor Okowa the massive support to enable us to rescue and rebuild our dear country,” he said.

Atiku also said, “The Niger Delta and other parts of the country will benefit from our resource control and restructuring agenda because it is our intention to devolve more powers to the states and local governments to tackle peculiar challenges facing the people.

“The APC government has disunited Nigeria in all aspects and it is our commitment to restore the unity of this country by ensuring that every part of this country has a sense of belonging.”

Earlier at a meeting with traditional rulers in Delta, Atiku promised that if elected, he would ensure that clear constitutional roles were given to monarchs in the country.