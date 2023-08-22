Kano woman remanded for stabbing man with scissors

A Kano State Sharia Court sitting in Gama PRP has remanded a lady, Hafsa Musa, in a correctional centre for allegedly stabbing a man, Buhari…

A Kano State Sharia Court sitting in Gama PRP has remanded a lady, Hafsa Musa, in a correctional centre for allegedly stabbing a man, Buhari Mikail, with a pair of scissors.

Hafsa Musa is standing trial on a count charge of causing serious injury to the human body.

She was arraigned before the court by the police for allegedly stabbing the man with scissors on his neck which led to a serious injury.

The police told the court that the defendant committed the offence when a fight erupted between her friend (a lady) and the complainant and that she entered the fight and stabbed the man.

When the charges were read against her, she pleaded guilty.

The judge ordered that she should be remanded in prison and adjourned the matter until September 19 for sentence.

