MACBAN raises alarm over killing of 6 members in Plateau

The Plateau State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Nuru Muhammad, has raised the alarm over the killing of five herders and a two-year-old in Monday night attack.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Jos, the state capital, Muhammad said several others were missing after the attack on Mushy village in Bokko Local Government Area.

He gave the names of the deceased as Jabrin Ishaq (20), Ahmad Sale (55), Huraira Sani (45), Sani Musa (20), Zuwaira Sale (22) and Basma Sale (2).

The latest killing came two days after 10 farmers were killed in Kulben village of Mangu LGA of the state.

The MACBAN chairman said 38 cattle were killed and about 500 others rustled.

He said, “Our people were attacked last Monday. Six of them were killed and were buried on Tuesday. Several others are missing. The attackers also killed 38 cattle, and stole about 500 others, out of which 120 were recovered this (Wednesday) morning,” he said.

Spokespersons of the police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, and that of Operation Safe Haven, Captain Oya James, didn’t respond to the inquiry on the matter when contacted by our correspondent.

