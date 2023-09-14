Gunmen kidnap clergyman, 3 others in Plateau community

Gunmen yesterday morning stormed the Maigemu District of Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State and kidnapped a clergyman and three others. Our correspondent…

Gunmen yesterday morning stormed the Maigemu District of Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State and kidnapped a clergyman and three others.

Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen invaded the ECWA Church, Nuku area in the district at about 5:40 am.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, confirmed the incident but gave no details.

The source from the area said the gunmen shot into the air to scare the people.

“Security men, vigilantes and hunters are combing the hills within the vicinity where the incident occurred with the aim of arresting the kidnappers,” the source said.

A relative of the clergyman who spoke with newsmen on condition of anonymity disclosed that the kidnappers had not contacted the family for any ransom.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...