Kano gov suspends KASCO MD over grains sale

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed the immediate suspension of the Managing Director of Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO), Dr Tukur Dayyabu Minjibir.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, conveyed the governor’s directive for the issuance of the suspension in a September 12 letter, according to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

“The managing director is suspended for alleged involvement in an inappropriate sale of grains belonging to the Kano State government.

“Dr Dayyabu is directed to hand over the affairs of the company to the most senior officer immediately pending the outcome of further investigation,” the statement said.

Daily Trust reported that the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) recently dragged a former managing director of KASCO, Bala Mohammed, and four others to court over the alleged diversion of over N4 billion in grants into private accounts.

