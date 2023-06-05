Lawan commissions multi-billion naira projects in FCT

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has commissioned multi-billion naira projects in different communities in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Bwari Area Council of…

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has commissioned multi-billion naira projects in different communities in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

The projects, which include roads, a town hall, boreholes and blocks of classrooms, were facilitated by Senator Philip Aduda (PDP, FCT) through his constituency projects.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Nyanya Township Road and Karu Town Hall in AMAC, Lawan said going by the series of projects attracted to various communities across the six area councils of the FCT, Aduda deserved to be returned to the senate by the electorate.

Recall that Aduda lost his senate re-election bid to Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party (LP) during the 2023 general elections after he spent 20 years in the federal parliament.

Lawan, who was represented by the Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, Danjuma Laah (PDP, Kaduna), said, “As loudly heard here from various speakers and clearly seen projects facilitated in various communities across the six area councils by the FCT senator, I urge your constituents to reward you with more and more returns to the senate for the continuation of the responsive representation you have been giving them.”

