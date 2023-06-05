GOC charges troops on training

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, Nigerian Army (NA) and Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major General Abdulsalami Bagudu Ibrahim, says good training increases troops’ chances of survival on the battlefield.

The GOC made this known while inaugurating officers and soldiers inducted for a nine week training on Basic Battle Drill at the 3 Division Small Arms Range Miango, Jos, the Plateau State capital.

General Abdulsalami while sharing his battle experience in Sierra-Leone noted the significance of training in the life of a soldier.

He emphasised that training hard guarantees less battle hazard and less casualties.

He explained that the myriad of insecurity challenges in the country and the world at large was responsible for the constant training and retraining of troops to effectively perform their duties of securing the lives and property of the citizens.

He stressed that the training was organised by all divisions in the Nigerian Army to enhance the skills of participants towards effective and battle-focused tactics in eliminating the enemies of the state, noting that the training would enhance their tactical skills and effective employment of weapons both day and night to counter emerging security challenges.

